Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.13 on Friday, reaching $293.77. The stock had a trading volume of 787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

