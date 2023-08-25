Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,453,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,249 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,904,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.15. 628,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,348. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.