Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 599,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,233,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

