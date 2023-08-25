Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 1,326,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

