Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,414,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,497,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

