Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,449,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,474,496. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.64 and its 200-day moving average is $342.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

