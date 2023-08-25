Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 2,099,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,969. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

