Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.59. 497,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 444,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.