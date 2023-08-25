Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 297,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 168,303 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $45.53.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

