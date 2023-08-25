Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 215,691 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
