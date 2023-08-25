Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 215,691 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.94.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 770,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,477 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 56,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

