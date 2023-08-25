Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 70.6% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $24.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1299 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

