Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.96. 410,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,971. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

