Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,110,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.63. 312,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

