Investors Research Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $143.98. 4,480,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,426. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

