Investors Research Corp Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 1,337,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,302. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

