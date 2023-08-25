Investors Research Corp Has $917,000 Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 687.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 67,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

