Investors Research Corp Purchases 3,114 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,218. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

