Investors Research Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RWK traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,036. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $492.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

