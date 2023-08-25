Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

IRM opened at $60.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,208 shares of company stock worth $7,670,320 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

