iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 27.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. 3,846,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,837. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $50.83.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.