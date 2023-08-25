iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,249,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,161,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2753 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

