iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.34. 14,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,437. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

