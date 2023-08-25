iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

