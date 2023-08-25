iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,927. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

