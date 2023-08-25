iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 835.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,761. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

