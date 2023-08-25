iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 835.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $93.90. 717,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

