iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,088,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $69.82. 6,566,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,219,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

