iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 362,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 712,186 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.30.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
