iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 362,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 712,186 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

