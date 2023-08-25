iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 848,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 778,756 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 989.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 344,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

