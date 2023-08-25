iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,765,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,024 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

