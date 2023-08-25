iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $141.16. 792,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,665. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

