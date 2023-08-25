iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,993 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.72. 277,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,635. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

