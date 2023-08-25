iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.30. 150,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,785. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
