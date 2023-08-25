iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

