iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $93.06. 307,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.