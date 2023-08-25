iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT opened at $245.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

