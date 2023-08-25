J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Bank of America upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.50.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SJM opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.