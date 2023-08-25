Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

