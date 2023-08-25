Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock worth $319,750,184. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

