Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $20.58 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.55 on Friday, reaching $238.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,135,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,568,984. The company has a market capitalization of $757.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

