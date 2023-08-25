Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $553.65. 1,847,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

