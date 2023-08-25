Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $11.30 Million in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,437. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.