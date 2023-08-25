Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 90,413 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,413 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,964,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MBB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,517. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

