Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,077 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,390 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.