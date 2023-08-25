Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,139. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.