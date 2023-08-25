Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.31. 560,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

