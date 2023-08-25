Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 59,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,908. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

