Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 341,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %
NGG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Grid
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
