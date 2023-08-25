Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $78.10. 360,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,214. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

