Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 1,749,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,381. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.